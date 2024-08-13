TANK Plus pilot program launches on-demand bus service in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County’s TANK Plus pilot program officially launched on Tuesday morning.

This program is a flexible, on-demand way to get around town, curb-to-curb. Instead of fixed bus routes, they will use smaller vehicles like minibusses that patrons can call up when they need a ride, either through a phone app or a call center. Known as micro-transit, this option is designed to provide transit in low-density areas that do not have access to fixed-route bus service.

TANK is introducing this service model in Campbell County as a year-long pilot. The service will provide mobility to medical facilities, school and basic necessities like fresh food and groceries for Campbell County residents.

“In recent years, we’ve seen significant changes in how our residents live and travel, with many seniors choosing to stay in their homes longer but facing challenges with driving,” Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery said in a press release. “TANK Plus addresses these challenges by offering on-demand, curb-to-curb service that connects residents in Newport, Southgate, Cold Spring, Highland Heights, Melbourne and Silver Grove to vital services such as grocery stores, medical facilities, and more, ensuring they have the mobility they need.”

Service hours for TANK Plus are Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traveling curb-to-curb within the zone is $5 per trip. Traveling from your zone to a designated fixed route transfer point is $2.50 per trip (Full bus fare will apply for fixed route trips.)

Fixed route transfer points are:



Covington Transit Center

Monmouth at Carothers bus stop

St. Elizabeth-Ft. Thomas bus stop

Lakeside dorms NKU bus stop

LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.