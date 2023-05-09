Southgate Independent School District gets full-time student resource officer

SOUTHGATE, Ky — A Northern Kentucky school district is taking steps to prioritize the safety of students, teachers and staff.

Beginning in August, a Campbell County deputy will be on Southgate Independent School District’s campus every day while students are in class.

"We really can't put a price on the safety and wellbeing of our students," said Greg Duty, superintendent of Southgate Independent School District.

The district and Campbell County Sheriff's Office signed an agreement to fund the officer through next school year.

"I think it's going to be huge for their community as well as overall safety for the kids," said Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen.

Under a Kentucky law passed last year, schools are required to have at least one SRO on-site during normal school hours.

"Yes, there is a mandate, but it's unfunded," Jansen said. "And Superintendent Greg Duty thought it would be more advantageous to get one in there as soon as possible for the safety of his children, and I very much commend him on that."

It's also comforting for parents in the district.

"Given everything in the recent news and stuff, it's nice having more safety," said mother Kristen Spahr.

Duty said finding proper funding was a challenge.

"We do get some money from the state called safe school funds. So initially, we have about two-thirds of that will be paid out of that," he said.

The other third, a little over $20,000 will come from the school's budget.

Duty said funding was not the only hurdle.

"There is a little bit of a shortage trying to actually find someone who could be a school resource officers," he said.

He said this was a top priority.

"We want our children to feel safe, to be happy and always be willing to come and learn and to grow," said Duty. "So we're very excited to make this come to fruition here and our school district."

