Southgate City Council addresses ‘aggressive’ bamboo, reviews proposed ordinance

SOUTHGATE, Ky. — Invasive plants have come to Southgate.

Well, the plants aren’t a new thing, but Southgate is currently reviewing a city ordinance similar to other NKY cities that would address how to deal with overgrowth into nearby property.

Invasive plants tend to leaf early and can shade and crowd out native plants, which need the sun to grow, according to Jim Benton, chairman of The Campbell Conservancy.

A Bradford Pear tree is one example: You’ve probably recognized the white, lacy flowers and not-so-pleasant smell. But as birds spread the seeds, they created a hybrid plant, the Callery Pear, which crowds out native trees.

Bamboo is another non-native plant species that has come under scrutiny in Northern Kentucky in recent years.

City council gave a first reading of two versions of the proposed ordinance last week, both of which address bamboo.

The first version, City Attorney Mary Ann Stewart said, is a complete ban.

“So what that means is that if you currently are growing bamboo, you would be able to grow it to the controls in this ordinance,” Stewart said. “But if it died in your yard, you would not be able to replant.”

The second version, Steward said, would allow residents to replant bamboo if it dies.

Southgate resident Christine Bauer told council members that bamboo from a nearby property is encroaching on her lawn – a problem she said has been going on for eight or nine years.

“I’ve been working with the city Code Enforcement the last eight years, and I’m realizing now that something else needs to be done because it’s moving very fast,” Bauer said. “It’s very aggressive. It’s hard to eradicate.”

Stewart said if plants encroach onto a neighboring property, both owners would have to contain them.

Bellevue’s February 2026 ordinance defines invasive plant species as “those specific types of vegetation and/or plants and trees as defined and set forth in the Kentucky Invasive Plant Council List, including any species of bamboo.”

Any pre-existing scheduled species planted before the law comes into effect will be grandfathered in, but only under strict guidelines. These include constructing impenetrable fencing at the property line of any unaffected land and a potential $200 fine if overgrowth does occur.

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