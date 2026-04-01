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Police: Search underway for 17-year-old Campbell County girl missing since Friday

Campbell County missing teen Elizabeth McCulley
Campbell County Police Department
Campbell County missing teen Elizabeth McCulley
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CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Campbell County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, Elizabeth McCulley was last seen March 27.

McCulley is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 186 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with black highlights. Police said she was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

She has a diamond stud piercing in her left nostril and a barbell piercing in her lower lip.

Anyone with information on McCulley's location is asked to contact the Campbell County Police Department at 859-292-3622 or call 911.

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