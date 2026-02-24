Police: Man found fatally shot after report of possible burglary in Campbell County

MELBOURNE, Ky. — A man has died after he was found shot outside his home in Melbourne early Tuesday morning, according to the Campbell County Police Department.

Police said at around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress on Kohls Road in Melbourne, Kentucky. The report also said a gun had been discharged, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Jared Strup Sr. on the front porch of his home with a gunshot wound. Strup was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Campbell County police said they, along with other agencies including the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting, and process the scene.

Police have not released any information on a suspect but said "information indicates this was an isolated incident and there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public."