NKY first responders worked for over two hours to rescue horse stuck in pond

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — First responders in Campbell County labored for over two hours Friday morning to save a horse stuck in sludge at a pond, the county Office of Emergency Management announced on social media.

The Facebook post showed the horse, covered in mud and stuck in the sludge nearly up to its back.

"After over two hours of intense, muddy work, the horse was finally safely extracted thanks to the incredible teamwork of multiple agencies," reads the social media post.

The pond was near Owl Creek Road in Campbell County, officials said.

The post says the horse was exhausted and every second counted to ensure the animal was pulled from the pond safely.

However, unlike the iconic scene in the movie The NeverEnding Story that traumatized many a child in the 1980s, this horse was successfully freed from muck by dozens of helping hands.

First responders for several agencies were on scene to help save the horse's life. Campbell County Fire District 1, Campbell County Fire and Rescue, Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, Point Pleasant Fire in Boone County and Union Fire in Boone County all responded to combine their efforts.