‘We’ve got to step up’ | Newport launches ‘Read Ready’ effort to boost kindergarten readiness

NEWPORT, Ky. — The city of Newport is taking steps to help improve kindergarten readiness.

The Newport City Commission adopted a resolution for a new initiative called Read Ready Newport, aimed at making learning resources more accessible and meeting families where they are.

“We have tried many times over the years to recognize that those kiddos are my kiddos,” Newport Commissioner Ken Rechtin said. “They don’t belong to the school-it takes a village, and we all got to step up. This action tonight has real implications that we’re going to make improvements in our children. No more are we going to accept 20% being ready for kindergarten. That’s not acceptable.”

Read Ready first became a citywide priority in Covington, where schools, city leaders, and community partners helped boost kindergarten readiness in recent years. Inspired by Covington’s example, the city of Newport is now launching its own version with support from EducateNKY, a regional nonprofit focused on improving educational outcomes from prenatal through high school.

“I am thrilled that we are going to put Newport’s own brand on that and work on that here,” Newport Vice Mayor Julie Smith Morrow said. “I think it’s true that we have many resources here, and we have a lot of commitment here, but the connection has not been great, and to hear the beginnings of what you plan for that, what we can help with on that, it’s going to be phenomenal.”

The city will convene a local coordinating group to guide the initiative. This group will include representatives from city government, Newport, independent schools, local libraries, Head Start, licensed childcare providers, nonprofit partners, business leaders and family and community leaders.

Read Ready Newport will work with EducateNKY and the Read Ready Network to align data systems, access technical support, identify funding opportunities, and ensure continuity and learning across place-based initiatives in the region.

EducateNKY is funding the initiative. There will not be any financial expenditure from the city of Newport.

EducateNKY Vice President for Early Learning and Family Power, Jenny Watson, said that meetings have already taken place, and a committee has been established. Watson said her next step is to bring the same resolution to the Newport Board of Education for adoption.

“I’m excited about kindergarten readiness, because we have to get our kids ready to learn before they set foot in a teacher’s classroom,” Watson said. “I always said as a principal, every one of my teachers can grow kids by a year or more, but when they are coming more and more behind, it’s really difficult to get them started. So, this commitment is a powerful way to build our community, and I’m very hopeful for the future.”