The Brickery, first Lego café of its kind in region, opens its doors Friday

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Brickery Café & Play, the first Lego café in the U.S., is opening its doors at Newport on the Levee.

It officially opened Friday, but the festivities will continue into the weekend. On Saturday, Lego celebrity Paul Wellington, recently seen on the show Lego Masters, will be at the cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He'll sign autographs and take photos with Lego fans who come out for the event.

Located in The Gallery at Newport on the Levee, will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will also open Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The business offers a kids play and discovery area, a café that serves light refreshments and a retail space with new and used Legos for sale. The play and discovery area is designed for children 5- to 12-years-old.

For a fee, kids will be able to play in the area with large Lego sets from a variety of series, like Super Mario, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney. Themed sets will rotate, with monthly entry passes available.

Large-scale and kinetic sculptures out of Legos will showcase local landmarks in the business' windows, accented by a mural painted by Cincinnati-based artist Jonathan Queen.

A private event space will also be incorporated into the space, according to the press release. The space will be used for birthday parties, company meetings, date nights and community activities like Sip and Brick classes and themed build tournaments.