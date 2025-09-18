Police arrest three teenagers for 2 connected shooting incidents in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport police have arrested three teenagers for two "shooting incidents" that detectives have determined were connected, according to a release from the Newport Police Department.

One 14-year-old and one 15-year-old have been arrested and charged with theft of firearms. Another 15-year-old from Newport has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault for the incident on August 22, Newport police said.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Michael Swartz from Newport, who is wanted for charges of attempted murder after a shooting on August 23, the release says. Police consider Swartz to be armed and dangerous.

Newport Police Department

On August 22, a man was shot in his legs in Newport, near the intersection of 10th Street and Putnam Street. The shooting happened at around 10:23 p.m. that night. Following the shooting, Newport police said the man who was shot had been walking with another person at the time, and neither person was able to identify a suspect.

That man was hospitalized. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening however.

Police did not appear to send out a release with any information pertaining to the August 23 shooting for which Swartz is wanted.

Anyone with information on Swartz's whereabouts can contact Newport Detective Wiggins at 859.655.2047 or contact police anonymously by calling 859.261.8477.