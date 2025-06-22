Police: 2 hospitalized after Newport police chase ends with crash in Cincinnati

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday night after a police chase in Northern Kentucky ended in Cincinnati, Newport police said.

Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle as part of a theft investigation near Newport Pavilion, a shopping district including several stores. The suspect vehicle was blocked behind another parked car before it backed up around a patrol car, police said.

After reversing around the patrol car, the suspects in the vehicle drove toward a Newport police officer, causing him to fire his weapon at the vehicle while they drove at him. Police did not if the officer was injured at all.

Police said the vehicle continued to flee the scene and entered the northbound lanes of I-471 toward the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Newport police followed the vehicle across the bridge before the driver lost control at the exit ramp onto US-50 and crashed onto E Third Street in Cincinnati.

Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle, neither of whom has been identified, had non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. They were transported to UC Medical Center, police said.

Police have not said what charges either will face in Kentucky.

Police said Kentucky State Police was also called to conduct their own investigation into the chase and crash.