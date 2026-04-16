Newport’s Mansion Hill Bridal to close

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport’s Mansion Hill Bridal is closing after seven years in business.

​The bridal shop announced its closure via Instagram, stating that the decision comes as the owner steps into a new season of life, focusing on growing her family and being home with her kids.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for seven incredible years of love stories, memories and unforgettable moments,” The store said in its Instagram post. “It has been the greatest honor to be part of your journey.”

Brides who have an open order should have already been contacted, according to the Instagram post. It states that all orders will be fulfilled as planned. Because of long lead times, the company said that it is beginning the process now and anticipates fully wrapping up in late fall once all orders have been received.

The store is now clearing out all remaining inventory, including wedding dresses, veils and accessories, which are all 50–75% off while supplies last.

Brides with upcoming appointments have been moved to off-the-rack and in-stock inventory only, and the store is no longer taking new special orders.

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