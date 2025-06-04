Newport's floating Hooters location is permanently closed

NEWPORT, Ky. — The floating Hooters is no more.

We received a tip that said the Newport location abruptly closed; calling the location led to an automated message that informs callers that location is permanently closed. The business's Google profile also now says "permanently closed."

We reached out to Hooters, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, to ask why the location was closed.

"After careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future, Hooters made the difficult decision to close our Newport location, effective June 4, 2025," reads a statement sent to us from a spokesperson for Hooters. "By optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model. We are committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout this process and are incredibly grateful to our valued customers for their loyalty and dedication to the Hooters brand."

In April, Scripps News reported that Hooters planned to sell all of its restaurants amid the bankruptcy filing, but that it did not plan to close any locations while the filing was happening.

“Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food that our customers and communities have come to expect,” said Sal Melilli, CEO of Hooters of America.

The other business on the floating barge alongside Hooters is the Beer Sellar; that business's Google profile also says it's permanently closed, and calling the phone number listed for it leads to a beeping line. It's unclear if that business is also fully closed, or what could happen with the floating barge that houses Hooters and the Beer Sellar if so.