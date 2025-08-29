Newport to take ownership of Purple People Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. — Once nearly destined for demolition, the Purple People Bridge has instead become one of the region’s most loved connectors, and soon, it will officially belong to the city of Newport.

The Purple People Bridge Company is transitioning ownership of the bridge to the city of Newport at a special meeting of the Bridge Company Board of Directors on Sept. 10, according to the city.

The Purple People Bridge is one of the region’s most iconic landmarks, connecting communities across the Ohio River for over 150 years. However, just over two decades ago, its future was uncertain, with demolition being considered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet due to its condition and the limited capacity to serve vehicular traffic.

In 2005, to protect and preserve the bridge, Southbank Partners and the city of Newport formed the Purple People Bridge Company. This not only saved the bridge but also transformed it into a destination for residents and visitors.

“I want to thank Southbank for their stewardship of the Purple People Bridge since we partnered with them after acquiring it from the state,” Newport City Manager John Hayden said. “Their efforts in maintaining this iconic structure have been greatly appreciated, and we’re excited to focus on building new regional partnerships to shape the bridge’s future.”

Nationally recognized as one of the most pedestrian-friendly bridges in the country, nearly 700,000 people cross the bridge each year.

Newport resident and member of the Bridge Company Board of Directors, Lynn Schaber, told LINK nky she uses the Purple People Bridge daily.

“I cross that bridge almost every day, often multiple times,” Schaber said. “Either as part of my exercise routine running, walking, biking or to access entertainment like sports or food on the other side of the river. I’m thrilled that the city is taking such an active role in this regional gem.”

The transition of ownership is like the one from the Southbank Shuttle to the Transportation Authority of Northern Kentucky, better known as TANK, for its long-term sustainability and expansion of the route to serve the Northern Kentucky river cities.

Newport is committed to the Purple People Bridge’s future. With the continued support of Southbank and other regional partners, it plans to secure the resources necessary to preserve, enhance, and maximize the bridge’s potential for future generations.

“This is a new day for Newport and an exciting opportunity for our community,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. “Re-envisioning the Purple People Bridge with new regional partners marks a significant step forward, and we’re thrilled to embrace the possibilities this iconic landmark brings to connect our city, foster vibrancy and create lasting memories for all who cross it.”

Background and a timeline of the Purple People Bridge:

1872 – The Newport & Cincinnati Bridge

Opened April 1, 1872, seven years after the Civil War.

First railroad bridge between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Originally owned by Little Miami Railroad.

1904 – The L&N Railroad Bridge

Renamed for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad.

Modified for automobile traffic; streetcars ran until the 1940s.

Center track became a pedestrian walkway after streetcars ceased.

Closed to rail in 1987; became known for its “blue-and-rust” look in the 1990s.

2001 – The Newport Southbank Bridge

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and closed to automobiles.

Kentucky Legislature allocated $4M for restoration.

CSX donated its portion to Southbank Partners; Kentucky transferred its portion to the city of Newport.

2022 – The Purple People Bridge

Officially renamed in honor of its original 1872 opening.

Celebrated its 150th anniversary with a year-long event.

