Newport Aquarium closed Monday because of water main break nearby

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 10, 2024

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Aquarium will be temporarily closed Monday because of a water main break in the area, the aquarium has announced on social media.

The water main break happened at York Street and East Fourth Street in Newport Monday morning. Northern Kentucky Water District workers said a 16-inch pipe burst; the sidewalk at the intersection was caved in from the main break.

Newport Aquarium said the water main break has not impacted its animals — they are all safe.

Anyone who purchased tickets to visit the aquarium Monday can still use those tickets on a future date of your choice. Newport Aquarium said people can call 800.406.3474 to reschedule a visit.

In response to a question in the comments on its social media post, Newport Aquarium said its mermaids, which were scheduled to make an appearance on Monday, will return on Wednesday.

