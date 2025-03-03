Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCampbell CountyNewport

Actions

Lego cafe at Newport on the Levee to close down, cites Big Mac Bridge closure as reason

The Brickery.JPG
Lot Tan
The Brickery.JPG
Posted

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Brickery Cafe & Play, the first Lego cafe in the country, announced Monday that it will permanently be shutting its doors.

The cafe first opened in December 2023 at Newport on the Levee.

The cafe's owners said its last day of business was Monday, March 3.

"Like many other Northern Kentucky businesses, we were greatly impacted by the bridge closing," the owners wrote on Facebook.

The Brickery offered guests a kids play and discovery area alongside its cafe refreshments. In the area, kids were able to play with large Lego sets from a variety of series, including Super Mario, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney. New and used Legos were also for sale at the cafe.

"We put our whole heart into this thing, and we will be forever grateful to those of you who made it a joy to come to work," The Brickery wrote on social media. "We truly enjoyed building with you."

More local business news:
OTR cultural arts center serves as a creative outlet for the Black community Dozens of restaurants to participate in 6th annual Asian Cuisine Week A twist on tradition: New owner takes the reins at Loveland Dairy Whip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money