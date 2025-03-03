Lego cafe at Newport on the Levee to close down, cites Big Mac Bridge closure as reason

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Brickery Cafe & Play, the first Lego cafe in the country, announced Monday that it will permanently be shutting its doors.

The cafe first opened in December 2023 at Newport on the Levee.

The cafe's owners said its last day of business was Monday, March 3.

"Like many other Northern Kentucky businesses, we were greatly impacted by the bridge closing," the owners wrote on Facebook.

The Brickery offered guests a kids play and discovery area alongside its cafe refreshments. In the area, kids were able to play with large Lego sets from a variety of series, including Super Mario, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney. New and used Legos were also for sale at the cafe.

"We put our whole heart into this thing, and we will be forever grateful to those of you who made it a joy to come to work," The Brickery wrote on social media. "We truly enjoyed building with you."