VIDEO: Violent fight breaks out as police respond to 300+ teens at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A fight broke out at The Banks on Sunday night as police were responding to reports of 300+ teens gathering at Smale Park, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Reports of large groups of teens gathering started at 8:30 p.m., CPD said.

A chaotic video on the Cincinnati FOP Facebook page shows the teens running into the street between the park and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. Two teens can be seen throwing punches in the street while dozens of others watch, shouting and screaming.

The crowd then moved up the road and surrounded a car in the street. A few seconds later, you hear the sound of a Taser, which causes the teens to scream and run in different directions.

Police said they tried to break up the large crowd by moving them toward Fountain Square.

Police said a few people were arrested for "disorderly conduct."

