Coalition calls for Victoria Square Apartments property owners to consider more 'equitable' plan

NEWPORT, Ky. — A coalition of citizens called for the landlords of Victoria Square Apartments, where hundreds of tenants must vacate for renovations, to consider a more "equitable" plan.

The property owners did nothing illegal, plan to honor all current lease terms and offered each resident $500. However, members of the Westside Citizen's Coalition wrote a letter asking for more humane treatment. Some tenants have to vacate by the end of October. With plenty struggling to find affordable housing, Mariah Norris' next step feels like a fall.

"I'm struggling really bad right now," she said. "I am struggling so bad."

Without better offers, her closest stop is Ft. Thomas in a complex that will charge almost half her monthly household income for a smaller apartment.

"I pay $710 a month," Norris said. "I'm not going to find that anywhere else ever again."

Those fears voiced by neighbors in mid-July after Sunset Property Solutions sent residents notices to vacate remain for some.

"We've been there 10 years," said Rosemary Williams, a Victoria Square tenant who shares an apartment with her husband who is an Army and Marines veteran. "Newport is not all that big for all these people to find some place."

Dozens, including Eloise Daniels, 93, did. Daniels, who spent 55 years living in the complex, moved in with her son.

"It's still a tight market," said Tom Guidugli, Sr., executive director of Neighborhood Foundations, which is the housing authority for the City of Newport.

Guidugli said the city has affordable homes under construction nearby. He also said his group led a first-of-its-kind response for Newport. Neighborhood Foundations pulled together 15 partners to assist Victoria Square residents with apartment searching, financial assistance, applications for apartments and more. They held the first of two meetings inside the Margaurite Robinson Community Center last week. They plan to host another Sept. 21.

"You need to put your name on the list of affordable housing if you're in the affordable housing market," Guidugli said.

He saw people on waiting lists score apartments. Meanwhile, Williams and Norris are packed but running out of time.

"Where do we go," Norris asked.

Westside Citizen's Coalition president Stephen Collins wants property owners to meet with a small group of residents and discuss a better way to renovate while ensuring all tenants land on their feet. Once construction is complete, property managers plan to rent all units at market rates.

"If there's any good in the persons at SPS, I remain optimistic," Collins said.

Calls and emails to SPS for comment were not immediately returned.

