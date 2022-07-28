NEWPORT, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP met with residents of Victoria Square Apartments Wednesday night, hoping to help families who were ordered to vacate.

Property owners announced plans to renovate the Newport apartments earlier this month, saying they want to rent every unit at market rate once work is complete. That change concerns residents on a fixed income or those relying on Section 8 vouchers who can only afford their current rent. Many pay less than $700 a month to live at Victoria Square, which sits on a bus line.

Before Wednesday's meeting, management sent a letter to residents saying they realize the renovation is "challenging and disruptive for many residents."

"Knowing many residents need more help, we are taking additional steps to alleviate some of the difficulty many residents are facing," the letter says.

Each household will receive $500 and their security deposit when they move out. The letter says the guarantee of the security deposit is contingent on apartments not being damaged and residents moving out by the last day to leave, Jan. 31.

"We hope that providing you with $500 for expenses and guaranteeing the return of your security deposit helps ease your transition," the letter says.

A Victoria Square resident for 58 years, Judith Kappas said she's been struggling to find a place to live when January ends.

"I'm handicapped, I don't drive," Kappas said. "It's very difficult to do anything and to have to pack up, even that is difficult. How am I going to carry anything?"

While she was happy to receive the additional money, Kappas said the letter did feel like management was "trying to pacify us to keep us from causing any problem."

"I think it's nice that they're doing it, but it's like they're throwing crumbs to us at the same time," Kappas said. "I don't want to cause trouble for them, but if they knew the anguish and torment they're putting a lot of us through they should be the same."

In the letter, management also extended the move-out date for month-to-month renters. Originally, they were required to vacate by Sept. 30. Now, they have until Oct. 31.

"I'm sorry, I'm a Christian, I don't believe in harming people, but there should be some kind of retribution done to these people," Kappas said.

Kappas said she hopes to be connected with some resources at the NAACP's meeting.

