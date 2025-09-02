1 dead after driver crashes into person on scooter at Newport intersection

NEWPORT, Ky. — One person is dead after Newport police said a driver crashed into a person riding a scooter at an intersection Tuesday morning.

Newport police said officers responded to the intersection of Monmouth and New Linden just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a reported crash. When they arrived, they learned a driver turning into New Linden from Monmouth had collided with a person riding a scooter at the intersection.

The person riding the scooter was taken to UC Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. They have not been identified at this time.

Newport police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.