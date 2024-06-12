New hotels, office space, parking garage coming to downtown Newport's World Peace Bell site

NEWPORT, Ky. — Downtown Newport is getting a facelift with a new development at the World Peace Bell site.

Construction began Monday at the site, which will become two hotels, an office space and a parking garage.

"It is tremendous to watch the beginning steps of a project that will create renewed vibrancy into the city's urban core," said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. "This has been a long time coming, but I'm convinced it will be worth the wait."

The World Peace Bell site is roughly four blocks from the levee. The new development borders Monmouth, York, Fourth and Fifth streets.

Tom Fromme, Newport's city manager, said the new development will "breathe new life" into the downtown area.

"The city has always recognized the potential of the site," Fromme said. "Meeting that potential had presented some challenges — often times due to economic conditions or other factors out of our control — but now we have an outstanding development to fill a void in our downtown."

Hotel operator Shaun Pan will lead the development of two Hilton brand hotels, TRU and Home 2 Suites. Pan is the owner and operator of the Hampton Inn & Suites on the riverfront.

On Monday, the demolition of the World Peace Bell office building began, and within the next two weeks, the World Peace Bell itself will be temporarily relocated to a property in Wilder.

The 33-ton bell, which first rang on Jan. 1, 2000 to celebrate the new millennium, will then be relocated to "another high profile location within the city."