Man charged with murder in Newport double homicide

Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 23, 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with a double homicide in Newport on March 16.

Newport Police said officers found 59-year-old Sheila Ruf and 61-year-old Diana Eddy dead inside a home on Ann Street at around 2:15 p.m. on March 16.

On Tuesday, Newport police said they obtained a criminal complaint to charge 59-year-old Eric Lightfoot with the women's murder. Lightfoot is currently being held at the Campbell County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. He will face arraignment on Thursday.

Crews from Newport, Cold Springs, Wilder and Alexandria all responded to the crime scene and remained at the home through the night. The Campbell County coroner initially announced one person's death was being investigated as a homicide, but did not provide information on the second person's death.

