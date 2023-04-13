Watch Now
Inmate escapes from Campbell County Detention Center

Police: 'Currently there is no information on potential locations or route.'
Inmate escapes from Campbell County Jail.
Robert Day
Posted at 7:06 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 07:10:50-04

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Northern Kentucky are searching for a man who escaped from Campbell County Detention Center custody.

Robert L. Day, 35, escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday while on work release, Kentucky State Police said in a press release.

Day was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jean pants. He has multiple face tattoos.

Investigators said they are not sure where Day went.

The Kentucky State Police and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office were not able to tell WCPO why Day is in custody.

We are working to get information on his charges.

If you spot Day, call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

