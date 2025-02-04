Police: Woman found dead in Highland Heights home, husband charged

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — A woman was found dead in a Highland Heights home on Monday and her husband is now facing charges, according to Highland Heights police.

Police said they arrived at a home on Grey Stable Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive person. When they got to the home, they found 37-year-old Laura Hern dead.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and have not released any information on how Laura died.

However, police said they have arrested Tyler Hern, Laura's husband, and charged him with abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held in the Campbell County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they believe this to be an isolated incident, with no further danger to the public.

Anyone who may have information about the case can contact the Highland Heights Police Department at 859.441.8956.