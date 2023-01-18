Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents to vote on new interim university president

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Students and staff at Northern Kentucky University could soon have a new temporary leader.

According to a release from the university, the Board of Regents will discuss appointing Bonita Brown to the role of interim president as soon as Wednesday. Brown is no stranger to the university. She's served as NKU's vice president and chief strategy officer since 2018.

This comes after Dr. Ashish K. Vaidya's departure from the university last month when the board decided it was time for a leadership transition. Vaidya was the university's sixth president. He served in the position since 2018 and created strategies to increase retention and graduation rates. However, NKU is facing a nearly $19 million dollar budget shortfall that's drawn the attention of state leaders, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear said he wants the next president to be connected to the Northern Kentucky community.

"I want to see someone who is innovative and creative. I want to see a leader who grasps the potential for the region and works with employers," Beshear said.

"Every single program at NKU should have a local or regional employer that should welcome you with open arms because they know how great the program is."

Last week, in an unusual move, the board announced that the person appointed to serve as the interim president will not be eligible to serve as the university's seventh president.

The meeting starts Wednesday at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

