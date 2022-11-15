Kentucky governor to make 'announcement' regarding medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made his intentions for medical marijuana loud and clear, dating all the way back to election night in 2019.

At this time, 39 states have legalized medical cannabis. A bill aiming to legalize it in Kentucky died in the Senate earlier this year.

"Failed to pass medical marijuana — we're behind the rest of the country on those things," Beshear said at the opening of Turfway Park in Florence. "It's time to catch up."

Tuesday could become an opportunity to 'catch up'.

A media advisory was sent out Monday afternoon regarding an update on medical cannabis in the Commonwealth. In addition to Beshear, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry are expected to attend.

This comes after the governor created a medical cannabis advisory committee. Alex Kreit, an NKU Chase College of Law Professor, was part of that group.

"Folks certainly are interested in questions like, if there is an avenue for medical cannabis in Kentucky, what kind of medical conditions would qualify for that? And there's a lot of variation on that state to state," he said during a committee meeting in June.

In October, state leaders released results from the committee showing 98.5% of a more than 3,500-person survey were in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.

