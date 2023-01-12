Police: 6 people connected to nationwide 'Felony Lane Gang' arrested in Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six people were arrested at a Fort Thomas bank Wednesday after police said they attempted to commit fraud.

Officers were dispatched to WesBanco on N. Fort Thomas Avenue after they learned a group connected to the "Felony Lane Gang," a nationwide criminal enterprise, planned to "commit acts of fraud."

When they arrived, they found two vehicles and six individuals who they said were involved in fraudulent activity. They were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including engaging in organized crime.

Police said those arrested have no connection to the Tri-State and do not pose a public threat. An investigation is underway, and police said additional charges are pending.

The Felony Lane Gang, according to a release from the government, travels across the country stealing identities and checkbooks from unattended cars. They then cash checks using the drive-through lanes of banks. The group originated in Florida.

