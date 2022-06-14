Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Fort Thomas Monday night

A man has been arrested after multiple police agencies and a SWAT team responded to a Fort Thomas street Monday evening for a report of gunshots.

While investigating the call on the 800 block of Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas police officers heard additional gunshots and saw dirt fly up from the ground near where officers were standing, according to Fort Thomas Police Chief Casey Kilgore.

Officers thought shots were being fired from inside a building, so they took cover, secured the area, and called for Kenton County Regional SWAT, Kilgore said.

The SWAT team used a loud speaker in an effort to communicate with the person inside the building, but got no response.

After several more attempts to communicate with the person, the team entered the home and took Andrew Hutchinson, 36, into custody at about 10 p.m.

No one was injured, police said, and no additional shots were fired once police secured the area. Hutchinson was alone in the building, police said.

Hutchinson is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and is being held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Campbell District Court on Tuesday morning and is being held without bond.

