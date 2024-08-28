Highlands High School, Middle School marching band assistant arrested on child porn charges

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A former assistant with the marching band program at both Highlands High School and Highlands Middle School was charged with possession of child porn.

In a letter to families, Fort Thomas Independent Schools Superintendent Brian Robinson said the district was made aware that Kenton County police arrested Matthew Schnapp for 30 counts of both possession and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under age 12.

Robinson said once they learned about the charges, the district issued Schnapp a termination letter, effective immediately.

Our partners at LINK nky said Schnapp's arrest came after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had flagged Schnapp's accounts uploading child porn onto the internet.

Robinson said there is no knowledge that the matters involve any Fort Thomas Independent Schools students.

"We urge you to please come forward and report if there are any concerns," Robinson said. "The district pledges our unconditional cooperation to support law enforcement authorities in their criminal investigation. Any students and families that have been impacted and who would like mental and emotional support should contact their school principals."

Schnapp's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 29.

The Kenton County Police Department is asking anyone with information about Schnapp to call Detective Wallace at 859-392-1952.