‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn to speak in Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Bestselling author Julia Quinn is visiting the Fort Thomas Mess Hall on Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. for Campbell County Public Library’s upcoming “Signature Series” event.

Quinn penned the internationally acclaimed “Bridgerton” series, Queen Charlotte, the Rokesby series and more. The signature series event will be held at the Fort Thomas Mess Hall, 801 Cochran Ave.

Quinn’s historic romance novels have been out since 2000. In 2020, her stories hit the screen when the Bridgerton series was adapted into one of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. Quinn has since become an EveryLibrary ambassador, advocating for library funding and speaking out against book bans.

Her next venture brings her to Northern Kentucky for a special appearance at the Campbell County Public Library’s Signature Series. Stay after for the chance to get a book signed and meet the author. Roebling Books will be on site to sell copies of Quinn’s work.

The signature series with Quinn is free to attend, but registration is required. Attendees can register online here or at any Campbell County Public Library location.

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