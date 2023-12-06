Watch Now
Dayton men's basketball game against UNLV canceled following shooting at Las Vegas campus

Lucas Peltier/AP
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 17:41:57-05

DAYTON, Ohio — The men's basketball game between the University of Dayton and University of Nevada, Las Vegas scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled following a shooting at UNLV's campus.

Dayton and UNLV were scheduled to face off at UD Arena at 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the Flyers announced on social media just before 4:30 p.m. the game would no longer be played.

"We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers," Dayton men's basketball said in a post.

KTNV in Las Vegas reports at least three people were shot on UNLV's campus Wednesday afternoon. Police confirmed one suspect is dead. It is unclear at this time whether police shot and killed the suspect or they died in another manner.

All UNLV campuses in southern Nevada closed for the day as police continue to investigate the shooting.

RELATED | Police: Suspect dead following active shooter at UNLV in Las Vegas

University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina said on social media some UNLV personnel had already traveled to Dayton ahead of the game, noting UD "stands ready" to support those in town.

"Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy," Spina said. "We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community."

The men's basketball team said further information on the game's cancellation will be released when available.

