Dayton men's basketball game against UNLV canceled following shooting at Las Vegas campus

DAYTON, Ohio — The men's basketball game between the University of Dayton and University of Nevada, Las Vegas scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled following a shooting at UNLV's campus.

Dayton and UNLV were scheduled to face off at UD Arena at 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the Flyers announced on social media just before 4:30 p.m. the game would no longer be played.

"We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers," Dayton men's basketball said in a post.

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers. — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) December 6, 2023

KTNV in Las Vegas reports at least three people were shot on UNLV's campus Wednesday afternoon. Police confirmed one suspect is dead. It is unclear at this time whether police shot and killed the suspect or they died in another manner.

All UNLV campuses in southern Nevada closed for the day as police continue to investigate the shooting.

RELATED | Police: Suspect dead following active shooter at UNLV in Las Vegas

University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina said on social media some UNLV personnel had already traveled to Dayton ahead of the game, noting UD "stands ready" to support those in town.

"Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy," Spina said. "We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community."

Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy. We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community. UD stands ready to support UNLV personnel who've traveled to Dayton. — Eric F. Spina (@DaytonPrezSpina) December 6, 2023

The men's basketball team said further information on the game's cancellation will be released when available.