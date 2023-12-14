Campbell County Schools: Some employees' personal information may have been taken in a ransomware incident

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Files containing the names, Social Security numbers and financial account numbers of some Campbell County Schools employees were taken in a ransomware incident, the school district said Thursday.

The district said in a release it was recently the target of an attack impacting its computer network. Campbell County County School contacted local law enforcement, who secured the network and started an investigation.

Their investigation determined an "unauthorized actor" was able to acquire certain files from the network that included some employees' personal information. The district said it is mailing notification letters to employees whose information may have been taken.

Campbell County Schools said it has since implemented "additional measures to enhance the security of its network."

Anyone with questions about the ransomware incident are asked to call 888-983-0152 or contact the school district.