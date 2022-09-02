Campbell County schools, police investigating alleged assault on bus after football game

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Campbell County schools and police are investigating an incident involving football players on a bus ride to a recent away game.

According to parents familiar with the incident, a member of the football team was forced to the back of the bus by another football player and began assaulting him. Campbell County parents familiar with the incident said the event was recorded by teammates.

In a statement from Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson, she confirmed the district is investigating the “alleged incident,” but the district refused to confirm the details put forth by parents.

“We are aware of a situation which may involve student discipline. The alleged incident occurred off school grounds and involves district transportation,” Wilson said. “We are continuing our investigation and are working closely with state and local law enforcement agencies. We appreciate your understanding that we cannot be forthcoming with more details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and required confidentiality regarding student disciplinary matters. The safety of all Campbell County students will continue to be our top priority.”

Campbell County Police Chief Craig Sorrell also confirmed that an incident had taken place but did not offer further details.

“We are aware of an incident having occurred on a bus,” Sorrell said. “Since it’s all juvenile-related, we won’t have any comments or police reports to release. We are aware and working to better understand the circumstances.”

The identities of those involved have not been revealed, and they may not be identified if they are minors.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click HERE for more.

READ MORE

Kentucky transportation leaders will meet to discuss protected bike lanes

KY Court of Appeals overturns decision removing Campbell County commissioner from ballot

Man accused of death of beloved Covington woman held on $1 million bond