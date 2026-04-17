Campbell County official held on $1M bond after arrest on felony charge

Campbell County Property Valuation Administrator Daniel Braun, who was arrested by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on April 16, appeared in court on Friday.

Due to a conflict of interest arising from Braun’s employment with the Campbell County PVA, the Campbell County Attorney’s Office reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to oversee the case.

Braun was booked into the Campbell County Detention Center, according to jail tracker, because he procured or promoted the “use of a minor by electronic means.” Braun has no prior record; however, Campbell County District Court Judge Erin Sizemore said that due to the seriousness of the allegations, he is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 510.155 makes it a felony to knowingly use any electronic communication system (computers, phones, internet) to solicit, procure or promote a minor, or someone posing as one, for sexual activities.

According to court documents, Braun allegedly conducted and willingly participated in “online conversation(s) with an undercover detective working in coordination with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which were illicit and sexually explicit in nature, believing the undercover detective to be a 14-year-old child.”

Braun appeared virtually in Sizemore’s courtroom on Friday, April 17. Braun was first on Friday’s docket; however, when the judge called him forward, the deputy at the jail said they thought it would be best for him to come alone last.

Because Braun is being charged with a felony, Sizemore automatically entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Braun has served as the Campbell County PVA since 2002. He was not seeking reelection this year.

Braun has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, April 22, at 1 p.m.