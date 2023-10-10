Campbell County Detention Center deputy jailer sentenced for raping inmates

NEWPORT, Ky. — A former deputy jailer at the Campbell County Detention Center will spend four years in prison for raping two inmates during shifts at the jail.

Antonio Myrick was sentenced Tuesday morning to two years in prison per rape offense. He will also have to register as a sex offender when he's released, the judge ruled.

Myrick was arrested in May 2022 and his employment with the Campbell County Detention Center was terminated.

Court documents say the two rapes occurred on May 22 at 601 Central Avenue, the address for the Campbell County Detention Center in Newport.

According to court documents, Myrick, while working as a deputy jailer, "entered direct supervision unit 5 and engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate that was in his care and custody" on May 22 at around 6:17 p.m.

The inmate, in this case, told police that sexual intercourse did occur, and she confirmed to police that she and Myrick had exchanged text messages, according to court documents.

After searching Myrick's phone, officials discovered more text messages to other phone numbers belonging to inmates, documents say. Names and numbers were redacted from the court documents, but they state that up to 8 inmate accounts either sent or received messages from Myrick's number.

"The messages exchanged between this phone number and some of the inmates listed elude to or directly discuss sexual acts that they would like to perform with one another," court documents read.

The documents say that while officials were investigating the alleged rape that happened at 6:17 p.m., another inmate came forward.

In that case, court documents say Myrick "entered isolation cell 307 and engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate that was in his care and custody" on May 22 at around 3:13 p.m.

Officials also conducted a search warrant on Myrick's vehicle, but documents note that nothing was found.