Campbell County Coroner: Man on motorcycle dies after crash involving multiple vehicles

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles in Campbell County Monday night, the Campbell County Coroner's Office said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Alexandria Pike in Campbell County.

The coroner's office said a 33-year-old man died in the crash. It is not known if the man was operating the motorcycle or was riding while someone else was driving it.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

WCPO reached out to Campbell County Police Department for additional information, but the department said they were not releasing any details about the crash at this time.

This was the second deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Monday in the Tri-State. In Clermont County, a motorcyclist died in a crashin Union Township Monday afternoon. OSHP said the crash only involved in the motorcycle and said the motorcyclist was driving at a "high rate of speed."