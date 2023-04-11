Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyUnion Township

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash

Batavia fatal motorcycle crash 041023.jpg
Paul Weeden | WCPO
A Motorcyclist died in a Clermont County crash on Monday. Investigators said the driver was speeding and lost control. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Batavia fatal motorcycle crash 041023.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 08:43:29-04

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist died in a Clermont County crash on Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Route 32 in Union Township around 1:38 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

OSHP identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Delvecchio, of Batavia.

Investigators said Delvecchio was "traveling at a high rate of speed" eastbound on SR 32 and lost control of the 2007 Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle. Delvecchio then drove off the right side of the road and crashed into a concrete culvert. The motorcycle flipped several times before finally stopping, police said.

Delvecchio was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

The Batavia Post of OSHP will investigate the crash.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
FIRST LOOK: Hotel Covington opens expansion in old YMCA Moeller volleyball team to host fundraiser for CancerFree Kids on April 21 Korean fried chicken chain, bb.q Chicken, opens location in downtown Cincinnati

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.