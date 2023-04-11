Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist died in a Clermont County crash on Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Route 32 in Union Township around 1:38 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

OSHP identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Delvecchio, of Batavia.

Investigators said Delvecchio was "traveling at a high rate of speed" eastbound on SR 32 and lost control of the 2007 Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle. Delvecchio then drove off the right side of the road and crashed into a concrete culvert. The motorcycle flipped several times before finally stopping, police said.

Delvecchio was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

The Batavia Post of OSHP will investigate the crash.