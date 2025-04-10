Beshear: Campbell County man died as a result of floodwaters

A Campbell County man is the sixth death in Kentucky as a result of the recent flooding, according to a Team Kentucky update from Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear said the death of a 66-year-old man from Campbell County has been linked to the flooding.

"Each of these deaths is attributable to flood water, so this is another reminder that it is still dangerous out there," said Beshear.

Beshear said he is in the process of reaching out to the man's family to offer to pay for his funeral from the Team Kentucky fund.

Over 70 counties in the Commonwealth have declared state of emergencies since severe storms, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding hit Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Many communities are only just beginning to clean up and assess flooding damage Thursday, after days of high water.

WCPO is working to learn more about the man who died and what led up to his death.