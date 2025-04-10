Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCampbell County

Actions

Beshear: Campbell County man died as a result of floodwaters

Falmouth KY Flooding 4/5/25
Blake Sheely/WCPO
Falmouth, Kentucky.
Falmouth KY Flooding 4/5/25
Posted

A Campbell County man is the sixth death in Kentucky as a result of the recent flooding, according to a Team Kentucky update from Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear said the death of a 66-year-old man from Campbell County has been linked to the flooding.

"Each of these deaths is attributable to flood water, so this is another reminder that it is still dangerous out there," said Beshear.

Beshear said he is in the process of reaching out to the man's family to offer to pay for his funeral from the Team Kentucky fund.

Over 70 counties in the Commonwealth have declared state of emergencies since severe storms, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding hit Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Many communities are only just beginning to clean up and assess flooding damage Thursday, after days of high water.

WCPO is working to learn more about the man who died and what led up to his death.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
What are your concerns about flooding clean up? We want to hear from you! Here's what to do if your home or business was damaged by floodwaters Tariffs already impacting Tri-State flower prices

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money