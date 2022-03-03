Northern Kentucky liquor store donating profits from Ukrainian vodka to Matthew 25: Ministries

BELLEVUE, Ky. — While stores across the U.S. have removed Russian products off their shelves, one Northern Kentucky liquor store is making sure customers have the chance to support Ukrainian products instead.

Micah Dennison, general manager of The Party Source, said they removed Russian brands Monday and replaced them with Khor Vodka — a product made in Ukraine.

"We can pull the products, but it's more of a symbolic gesture," Dennison said. "What can we do to actually offer, or show some form of support, we decided we'd invest in some Ukrainian vodka."

The Party Source did not just buy Khor Vodka, they bought all of the bottles the distributor had. Dennison said the store will give the profits of those products to Matthew 25: Ministries, a local organization shipping donations to Ukraine.

"Nice tie-in to a local charity that we know from our past experiences they do a lot," Dennison said. "If not 100%, the majority of these donations will go directly where it needs to go."

For people who do not like vodka, experts say donors should do their homework before giving money online to other causes, encouraging people to check the Better Business Bureau or local chambers of commerce to ensure a group is a legitimate non-profit organization.

"Understand there are, unfortunately, bad folks out there that are very creative, very devious, very smart," cybersecurity consultant Dave Hatter said. "They'll take advantage of these situations because they make enormous amounts of money."

Hatter said people should never click on links they receive in emails or texts. Instead, go directly through a non-profit's website or call the organization.

"It's entirely within the realm of possibility — part of a disinformation, misinformation cyberattack campaign — that the Russians could be sending out fraudulent things," Hatter said. "The money you think you're giving to help Ukraine could be going to Russia. Sadly, that sounds wild to people, but it's not out of the realm of possibility at this point."

At The Party Source, Dennison said he is hoping a few bottles can go a long way in helping those in need overseas.

"We've always been active in local charity, doing what we can in the community," Dennison said. "We saw this as another way to expand on that."

