Kroger removes Russian-produced vodka from its shelves

LM Otero/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 20:16:45-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kroger is the latest retailer to pull Russian-made vodka from its shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.

The grocery chain made the announcement on social media. They say over the weekend, they removed Russian-produced vodka and are sending emergency food assistance to support refugees.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to the UN World Food Programme's Ukraine Emergency Fund will be providing the grant.

"We will match all gifts made by our associates and customers, up to $250,000," said Kroger in a statement."

The news comes as some Lexington liquor store chains are also among those removing Russian-made spirits from their shelves.

According to a tweet from Liquor Barn, they are no longer selling certain items because "we support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom."

This applies at Liquor barn, Party Mart, and more.

Total Wine made a similar announcement:

While this is a symbolic gesture, industry experts want to remind people that many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries, including the U.S.

