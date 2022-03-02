LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kroger is the latest retailer to pull Russian-made vodka from its shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.

The grocery chain made the announcement on social media. They say over the weekend, they removed Russian-produced vodka and are sending emergency food assistance to support refugees.

As America’s grocer, we're taking action to show our support and solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦. Over the weekend, we removed Russian-produced vodka from our shelves, and today, we are sending emergency food assistance to support refugees through a grant — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) March 1, 2022

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to the UN World Food Programme's Ukraine Emergency Fund will be providing the grant.

"We will match all gifts made by our associates and customers, up to $250,000," said Kroger in a statement."

The news comes as some Lexington liquor store chains are also among those removing Russian-made spirits from their shelves.

According to a tweet from Liquor Barn, they are no longer selling certain items because "we support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom."

We are removing Russian-made spirits from our stores until further notice. We support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom. https://t.co/I31w0sOlFn#Ukraine #ShopLocalKY #LiquorBarnKY #PartyMart pic.twitter.com/9vdESJHITX — Liquor Barn (@liquorbarn) February 28, 2022

This applies at Liquor barn, Party Mart, and more.

Total Wine made a similar announcement:

While this is a symbolic gesture, industry experts want to remind people that many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries, including the U.S.