Multiple agencies searching Ohio River, nearby areas for man missing since Sunday morning

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Multiple agencies are searching areas around Bellevue, Ky., including the Ohio River, after a man went missing early Sunday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, Mark Bertram was reported missing at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police searched for him throughout Sunday and, at 4 p.m., contacted additional agencies to help with the search, including a tracking canine from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Bellevue police said the canine tracked from Bertram's home to the bank of the Ohio River, and Boone County Water Rescue was called in to search the nearby waters.

Agencies were still searching for Bertram into Sunday night. Boone County Water Rescue searched the Ohio River, while Campbell County Land Search and Rescue searched nearby yards and areas surrounding Bertram's home.

"At this point we expect the search to continue throughout the night and we do not have a time as to when search operations might cease," Bellevue police posted to social media at around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Bertram disappeared without his walking cane, his cell phone and his wallet, which were all found at his home.

Bertram stands roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall, has white hair and walks with a noticeable limp from a hip injury, Bellevue police said. Family told officers that Bertram changed his clothes before leaving home, so they cannot provide a description other than that he was wearing brown loafers.

Anyone who sees Bertram has been advised to call 911 or the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 859.292.3622.