'Give them a proper send-off': Bellevue hosts flag football game after Tigers' season canceled

BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue High School football team didn't think they'd get another chance to play under the Friday night lights. But for one last time this season, they are.

Nothing brings a community together quite like high school football. That’s why the Tigers were devastated when the rest of their regular season was canceled because injuries limited the number of players they had available.

"I felt upset at first," said team captain James Long. "But I then understood why, for the safety reasons, for the low numbers and everything. It was a good idea for them to do it."

The community felt for them, and Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain decided to do something about it.

"I thought there had to be some way, something we could do to you know, give them a proper send-off," McClain said.

Friday, the Tigers took the field one last time as a team for a community flag football game.

"I’m excited to see the teamwork again," Long said. "I've been missing it a lot lately."

The team will play against Bellevue first responders and other members of the community.

What originally started as a game of flag football, has now turned into something much more.

“It's just snowballed,” said athletic director Jim Hicks. "The past week, you know people reaching out from all over, willing to do anything that's needed … make donations, volunteer. It's been really impressive to see."

McClain said it shows just how tight-knit the Bellevue community is. After all, community is what high school football is all about — and of course, a little friendly competition.

"I’ve already got some trash talk,” McClain said. “There's a kid, I think his name was Cam, and he said he’s gonna score four touchdowns on us tonight. So we'll see if that happens."

It may not be the same as a regular game, but the team is up for the challenge.

"We're hoping not to let them score at all. That's our main goal," Long said.

Admission and food were free to the community, though donations are accepted.

