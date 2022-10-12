Bellevue High School cancels rest of football season due to 'limited number of healthy players'

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue Independent Schools has announced that is has canceled the rest of its high school's football season due to multiple injuries among the team.

Per a statement, Athletic Director Jim Hicks said Bellevue High School made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season due to a "limited number of healthy players available." Superintendent Misty Middleton confirmed that this is due to injuries among the team's roster.

"The safety of our student athletes is, and will always be, our number one priority," Hicks said.

Hicks also recognized that this not only affects the players, but also their scheduled opponents, cheerleaders, band members and the families that support the team.

Bellevue Middle/High School serves grades six through 12 and is made up of roughly 400 students between those grades.

The Bellevue Tigers have a 29-player roster and are in the Kentucky Division 1A District 4. So far this season, the Tigers were 0-7 and had faced tough losses each week. The Tigers had three games left in their schedule and were set to play Newport Central Catholic on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The team went to the KHSAA State Football Finals in Louisville in 1990 and fell to Russelville 21-7. Prior to that, Bellevue had state championship appearances in 1981, 1980 and 1976.

The Tigers won state in 1977 and 1979.

"Bellevue has a rich and proud tradition of football success, and we look forward to continuing that next season and beyond," Hicks said.

