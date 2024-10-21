Watch Now
Game wardens seize 3-foot alligator from Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A creature typically found in Florida and other states much further south was seized from a home in Bellevue, Ky. by state game wardens at the end of September, according to a social media post from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement.

The post says the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department responded to a call at a home in Bellevue and contacted wardens to alert them to an alligator they spotted in the basement.

Wardens executed a search warrant at the home, where they found the 3-foot-long alligator, and an investigation was launched.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the resident of the home told them the alligator was purchased at a reptile show in Indiana earlier in the year.

However, the resident "failed to check if it was legal to possess in Kentucky."

Wardens said charges are still pending; the social media post did not identify the owner of the alligator or where in Bellevue the animal was found.

