Bellevue’s Nomad to close at the end of the month

BELLEVUE, Ky. — It’s a sad day for fans of boozy milkshakes, loaded tots and tacos.

Nomad in Bellevue announced Wednesday that it will close at the end of November.

“This decision has not come easy for us, but we have come to the conclusion it’s the right move. We have loved being a part of the wonderful Bellevue community for the last 3 years,” read the announcement on Facebook.

The announcement cited rising food costs and bad weather days, as much of Nomad’s seating was outside, for the restaurant’s closure.

Throughout its last month in business, the restaurant will be hosting a slew of events, including Harry Potter Trivia, Nomad Market, and it will be participating in one last Bellevue First Friday.

For the next 28 days, you can visit Nomad at 225 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue.