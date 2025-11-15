PD: Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Campbell County School bus while under the influence

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A man was arrested Friday after he crashed into a Campbell County School bus while impaired, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a crash involving a school bus on US-27 near Spillman Drive.

When they arrived, they found that a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Donald Weinel from Newport struck a school bus traveling south on US-27.

At the time of the crash, the school bus was transporting 12 students and one bus monitor, police said. One student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said their initial investigation found that Weinel was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourteen counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Weinel is currently being held at the Campbell County Detention Center on a $140,000 bond.

Anyone else with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Alexandria PD's Officer Blake Cuthbert at 859-635-4126.