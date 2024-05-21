New details released about shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — New details have been released about a shooting in Alexandria Friday that left one in custody and one hospitalized.

Corey Gray was arrested in connection with the shooting, the Alexandria Police Department said in a press release.

Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Ridgewood Drive for a reported shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the head in his garage, the Alexandria Police Department said.

According to the press release, officers on the scene were also informed that "a neighbor was following a truck seen leaving the residence at the time of the shooting."

The witness helped lead officers to a crash between the vehicle seen leaving and another vehicle on KY-709, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Officers took Gray, who was driving the fleeing vehicle, into custody.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is stable, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Gray is being held at Campbell County Detention Center and was charged with the following:



Attempted murder

Wanton endangerment

He is scheduled to be back in court on May 30. Gray's bond is set at $1 million.

