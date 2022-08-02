Northern Kentucky father, sons split $500,000 after winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A Campbell County father and his two sons are splitting $500,000 after winning a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off's top prize.

William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks said they stopped at a Speedway on Alexandria Pike on their way to work to buy scratch-off tickets.

"I’ll usually scratch one and (Stephen) scratch one," William Hicks Jr. said. “Stephen suddenly tells me we’d won $500,000, but I figured he was looking at it wrong. We must have looked at it 40 times and I asked to be pinched a few times."

Stephen Hicks' $2,000 Loaded! ticket matched the number 7, winning half a million. The two called their father, who is also their boss at the garage door repair company where they work, to tell him the news.

"I was like, 'No way.' (My son) spent the next few minutes trying to convince me," William Hicks said. "William immediately started telling me who he was going to help out. That’s just the way he is."

The three drove to lottery headquarters to claim their prize, receiving a check for $118,333.33 each.

William Hicks Jr. said he plans on paying off his mom's mortgage, Stephen Hicks said he wants to buy a truck and their father is looking to buy the farmhouse he's been renting.

The Speedway in Alexandria will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

