Camp along a creek in Boone County and all you need is a tent

UNION, Ky — If you want a weekend fully immersed in nature, I have the spot for you!

Boone's Landing Campground is now accepting reservations in Boone County and it's designed for primitive camping only.

"It's very close to Big Bone Lick State Park and Jane's Saddlebag. It's right along the river you have really easy access to the Ohio River right off of the Big South Fork," said Boone County Parks Land Manager Cayla Brakers.

The campground boasts 12 sites in total. So, it's a small, secluded experience that honestly keeps it peaceful!

WCPO Boone's Landing Campground Map



The wooded sites have plenty of trees (Sites 1-6), making it a perfect space to hang hammocks. And then the field sites (Sites 7-12) are plenty big to stretch out and enjoy the sky late at night and easily view the stars.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wooded sites



This is not an expensive adventure. Sites are $25 per night.

Currently, they only offer camping on Friday and Saturday nights. You do need to reserve one day in advance.

"One of the really great things about this property is that just close to home," Braker said. "A lot of more serious campers might be taking a trip down to Red River Gorge for the weekend, but that can take more planning and more equipment. But this place is easy to get to and easy to pop in for the weekend."

There is no electricity or water available at the sites but there is a bath house up by the check-in area.

To reserve a site, head here.

WCPO Creek Access at Boone's Landing

