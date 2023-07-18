Why did Butler County sirens sound despite no tornado warning?

On Monday, severe thunderstorms rolled into the Tri-State region leaving downed trees and power outages in their wake, but no tornado warnings were ever issued by the National Weather Service. So why did residents in Butler County hear tornado sirens?

On Tuesday, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones provided insight into why the sirens sounded during Monday's storms.

Jones said a trained weather spotter reported seeing a possible funnel cloud near Monroe. From there, out of an abundance of caution, Jones said Butler County decided to activate its weather sirens.

Later, Jones said, it was determined there was no indication of any tornadic activity.

Still, some storms were strong and impacted many neighborhoods and towns throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. Loveland resident Justin Selvage said he saw the moment a tree broke in half and came crashing down onto his neighbor's home on Cherokee Drive.

"I was standing on the street back here standing by the park right when the storm just started to begin. Heard a very loud wind come through," Selvage said. "Looked down the street and just witnessed the tree come crackling down. I ran down here right away because I knew it struck the house."

Winds from storms reached up to 50 mph and some residents reported seeing hail the size of a nickel.

At one point, more than 7,000 people were without power according to Duke Energy's outage map.