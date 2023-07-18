Strong storms leave behind damage around the Tri-State

A strong line of late night thunderstorms caused some damage as it moved across the Tri-Sate Monday.

Winds reached up to 50 mph. Some people even saw hail the size of a nickel. At one point, more than 7,000 people were without power according to Duke Energy's outage map.

Loveland resident Justin Selvage said he saw the moment a tree broke in half and came crashing down onto his neighbor's home on Cherokee Drive.

"I was standing on the street back here standing by the park right when the storm just started to begin. Heard a very loud wind come through," Selvage said. "Looked down the street and just witnessed the tree come crackling down. I ran down here right away because I knew it struck the house."

Selvage said he had to call 911 because his neighbor was stuck inside her home.

"It looked like one of the branches struck the inside of the roof she said the bathroom or kitchen was caving in," Selvage said.

WCPO talked with the homeowners. Thankfully, they were not injured. They said part of this very same tree fell on top of one of their cars last year. They said they wanted the city to remove it because it was already dying.

Reading was also impacted by Monday's storms.

A viewer sent us this picture of a huge sugar maple tree that was knocked down in Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery

WCPO viewer submission

The storms also caused a bit of drama at the Reds game.

A grounds crew member got a standing ovation from fans after he used his body to keep the tarp on the ground before it was staked down. The announcer said the employee was almost lifted up into the air.

Reds grounds crew member nearly blown away

Unfortunately, Monday's game was suspended due to the weather. The Reds and the Giants will be back at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to finish the game. Fans from Monday's game can use today's tickets to get into the game. Fans that have tickets for Tuesday's game can get into the stadium for just $5.

There is another chance of storms for Tuesday. Hopefully, we won't see anymore damage. Click here for the latest forecast.

WCPO Tuesday SPC outlook

